Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The) (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFGDU. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GFGDU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Growth for Good Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.