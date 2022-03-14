Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAC. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of PAC stock opened at $126.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $155.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 31.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.