Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 70.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

NYSE:A opened at $130.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

