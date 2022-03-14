GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GX Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 200.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

