Haivision Systems (HAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Haivision Systems to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$27.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.60 million.

Shares of TSE:HAI opened at C$6.25 on Monday. Haivision Systems has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.19 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

