Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) PT Lowered to €165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €167.00 ($181.52) to €165.00 ($179.35) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded up $11.93 on Monday, reaching $151.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.65.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

