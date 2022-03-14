Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 399.40 ($5.23) on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 284 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 454 ($5.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 370.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

