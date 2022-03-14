Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $6,368,600.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $6,368,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $3,106,131.80.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $43.86 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,500,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

