Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on HARP. Citigroup cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,166,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HARP stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.