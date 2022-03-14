Haven Protocol Price Reaches $3.50 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $91.10 million and $3.58 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00008983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 103.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.34 or 0.06554442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00267126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.29 or 0.00730053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00065794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.06 or 0.00472667 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00378051 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,043,343 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

