Head to Head Analysis: CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) & Seaboard (NYSE:SEB)

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) and CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Seaboard has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHS has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seaboard and CHS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A CHS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Seaboard and CHS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99% CHS 2.31% 13.93% 5.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Seaboard shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.3% of Seaboard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seaboard and CHS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.49 $570.00 million $490.36 7.88 CHS $38.45 billion N/A $553.95 million N/A N/A

Seaboard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CHS.

Summary

Seaboard beats CHS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seaboard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it markets grains and oilseeds; and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and offers cooperatives with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs and loans to individual producers, as well as consulting and commodity risk management services. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

