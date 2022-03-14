Head to Head Analysis: Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Financial and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial $78.46 million 2.93 $25.89 million $4.47 9.03 Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.51 $52.48 million N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Community Financial and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial 32.99% 12.76% 1.17% Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Community Financial and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Financial presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Community Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Financial is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Community Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Community Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Community Financial pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Community Financial beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

