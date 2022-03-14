Head to Head Analysis: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and TeraWulf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 12.77 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.47 TeraWulf $13.43 million 1.40 -$440,000.00 ($0.22) -43.23

TeraWulf has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenpro Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% TeraWulf -2.66% 11.27% 8.89%

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenpro Capital and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TeraWulf beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital (Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About TeraWulf (Get Rating)

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

