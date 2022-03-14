Head-To-Head Comparison: Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) and The Competition

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENOB – Get Rating) is one of 929 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enochian Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -22.93% -21.02% Enochian Biosciences Competitors -4,326.48% -134.16% -12.52%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enochian Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Enochian Biosciences Competitors 5723 20130 42547 829 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.32%. Given Enochian Biosciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enochian Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A -$26.72 million -8.10 Enochian Biosciences Competitors $1.94 billion $260.08 million -0.11

Enochian Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences. Enochian Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences competitors beat Enochian Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21. The company was founded by Rene Sindlev and Serhat Gumrukcu on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

