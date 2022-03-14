Head to Head Comparison: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -1,026.29% -106.70% -70.75% Zynga -3.72% 2.74% 1.35%

This table compares Versus Systems and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 11.11 -$5.78 million ($0.91) -1.38 Zynga $2.80 billion 3.66 -$104.20 million ($0.10) -90.50

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Versus Systems and Zynga, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zynga 0 10 8 0 2.44

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.83%. Zynga has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.83%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Zynga.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynga beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

