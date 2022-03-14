Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Raised to C$10.25

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDDRF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 97,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,892. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

