Hellenic Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00265136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

