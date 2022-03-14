Herc (NYSE:HRI) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.29.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Herc has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

