Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Up 15.4% This Week

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $491,379.58 and $42,596.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.50 or 0.06630978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,867.96 or 1.00109765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040842 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.