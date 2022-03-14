Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $620.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

