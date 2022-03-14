Hiblocks (HIBS) Achieves Market Cap of $20.97 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $20.97 million and approximately $118,390.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.38 or 0.06599051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,918.88 or 1.00074039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00040845 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

