High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.5 days.

Shares of HLNFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.08. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $12.07.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HLNFF. Scotiabank cut their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.