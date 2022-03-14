HNP Capital LLC Acquires 490 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.52. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

