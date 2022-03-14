HNP Capital LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after purchasing an additional 470,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,882,000 after purchasing an additional 511,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

