HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $38.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.39. 4,783,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,022. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

HollyFrontier ( NYSE:HFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,866,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,079,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,736,000 after acquiring an additional 369,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,988 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,361,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 229,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

