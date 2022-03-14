Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN):

3/7/2022 – Horizon Technology Finance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2022 – Horizon Technology Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

3/1/2022 – Horizon Technology Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

2/25/2022 – Horizon Technology Finance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Horizon Technology Finance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $290.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Get Horizon Technology Finance Co alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.