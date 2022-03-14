HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises approximately 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HubSpot by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 145,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,598,000 after purchasing an additional 68,362 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in HubSpot by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,984,000 after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $30.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.79. 25,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.93 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.70 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $750.91.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

