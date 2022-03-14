Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €67.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.26 ($67.67).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($65.20). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.86.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

