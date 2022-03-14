Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.71

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 14864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,430,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,773,000 after purchasing an additional 431,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

