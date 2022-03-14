I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.12

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
