I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.12

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $3,943,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,527,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after buying an additional 572,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after buying an additional 155,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

