i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $71.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.88 million to $74.37 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $49.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $299.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 95,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,624. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

