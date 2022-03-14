Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the February 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.15) to €12.60 ($13.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

IBDRY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $42.66. 249,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,342. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.63. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.5766 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.22%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

