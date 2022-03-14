IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDYA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

IDYA stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $492.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $28.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after buying an additional 923,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 409,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after acquiring an additional 409,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 367,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

