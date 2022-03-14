IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDYA. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.
IDYA stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $492.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $28.00.
About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
