IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $165,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

HST opened at $18.02 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

