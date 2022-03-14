IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

