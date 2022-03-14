IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $2.15 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 60,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 230.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 79.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,319 shares of company stock worth $2,321,872 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $33.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

