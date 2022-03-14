IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,929 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 2,771.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

