IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.80.

LCID opened at 22.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is 31.27 and its 200-day moving average is 32.64. Lucid Group Inc has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

