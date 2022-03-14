IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 175 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 117,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Novavax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.82 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

