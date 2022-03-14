IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 458 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 93,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $83.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.