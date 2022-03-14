IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 114.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,319 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $8,249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,831,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,974,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

NWL stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.