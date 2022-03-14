IFP Advisors Inc Has $125,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.17) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

