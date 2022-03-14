IFP Advisors Inc Invests $111,000 in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 85,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 30,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $110.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.64.

