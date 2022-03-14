IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $135.82.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

About IHS Markit (Get Rating)

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides telecommunications directory inquiries services. It operates through the following segments: Contact and Data Services. The Contact Services segment derives revenue from contracts it has entered into to support call center businesses to business marketing programs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.