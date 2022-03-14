IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the February 13th total of 163,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IMCC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.68. 187,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,178. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMCC shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.
