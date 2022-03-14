iMe Lab (LIME) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $1.58 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.77 or 0.06626816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,035.96 or 0.99848518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00041181 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

