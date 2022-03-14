Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.37.

Shares of IMO stock traded down C$3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.88. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$28.63 and a 1-year high of C$60.51.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

