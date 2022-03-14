Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 50.6% in February

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Informa stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. Informa has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Get Informa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Informa in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.