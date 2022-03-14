Information Services (ISV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$22.99 on Monday. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$402.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISV. CIBC downgraded Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

