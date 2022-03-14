Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director David B. Weiner Sells 4,083 Shares

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) Director David B. Weiner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $13,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,234,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,012. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $635.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. State Street Corp grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 530,580 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

